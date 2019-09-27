Shooting near north Columbus park sends one person to the hospital

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting in north Columbus that left one person hospitalized.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just after midnight, Friday, officers were called to the area of Windsor Park, near the Douglas Community Recreation Center on the report of a shooting.  

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.  

The victim was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.  

The suspect drove away from the area after the shooting, but police were able to arrest him later.  

The suspect is being held for questioning.  

Police continue to investigate.  

