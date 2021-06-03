Shooting outside downtown Columbus bar leaves woman dead

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting near a bar in downtown Columbus.

Police say officers were called to the Pelican Room, on E. Main Street, around 1:45 a.m., Thursday, on the report of a shooting.

A fight that started in the downstairs area of the bar, carried over into the parking lot, where gunfire was exchanged between a female patron and an armed bouncer, according to police.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police continue to investigate.