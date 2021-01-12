Shooting leaves teen dead in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting outside a north Columbus store Tuesday evening.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of East Hudson Street at 7:25 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

The teen was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Riverside Hospital, where he pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said they do have one suspect in custody and are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the shooting.