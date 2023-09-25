GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Monday afternoon shooting in the Hardesty Heights neighborhood has left one person dead, Columbus police confirmed.

(NBC4 Photo/Caleb Michael)

Officers originally went around 3:35 p.m. to the 5700 block of Pepperwood Court on reports of a shooting, dispatchers told NBC4. After they arrived, emergency crews pronounced one person dead at the scene.

Dispatchers confirmed that the Columbus Division of Police is investigating the death as a homicide. Officers were still looking for a suspect as of 5 p.m.

CPD has not released any details on a possible suspect, nor have they shared the identity of the victim.