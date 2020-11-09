Stabbing leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in northeast Columbus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after two people were killed and another seriously injured in northeast Columbus. 

According to police, officers were called to a mobile home park in the 700 block of Stelzer Road, on the report of a shooting, around 7 a.m., Monday.  However, after arriving on scene police found three males suffering from stab wounds.

Two were were pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police continue to investigate and say there is no suspect information at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools