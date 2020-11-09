Stabbing leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after two people were killed and another seriously injured in northeast Columbus.

According to police, officers were called to a mobile home park in the 700 block of Stelzer Road, on the report of a shooting, around 7 a.m., Monday. However, after arriving on scene police found three males suffering from stab wounds.

Two were were pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police continue to investigate and say there is no suspect information at this time.