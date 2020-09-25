Shooting leaves 1 dead in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man is dead and police are investigating after a shooting in northeast Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:36 p.m., Thursday, officers were called to the 3200 block of Kenray Drive on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Carrington Willis, 32, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Willis was taken to OSU East Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a woman was also shot at, but not struck, and three houses in the area were struck by gunfire multiple times.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.