COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State women's basketball team is 11-8 and 4-4 in Big Ten play with 10 conference games remaining. The Buckeyes host No. 17 Maryland on Thursday and a win could be the start of their push to making the NCAA Tournament.

Only four Big Ten teams are ranked in the AP top 25-poll which includes No. 17 Maryland, No. 18 Iowa, No. 20 Indiana and No. 23 Northwestern. OSU plays three of those teams one more time this season starting with the Terrapins.