Shooting in west Columbus sends one person to the hospital

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting near the Hilltop area that sent one person to the hospital.

At about 12:20 a.m., Tuesday, police were called to the 400 block of Columbian Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 27-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim told officers he noticed a black Jeep parked in the alley behind his house after he heard gunshots in the area.

According to the victim, when he got closer to the vehicle someone began shooting at him, striking him multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital after being stablized.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call Columbus Police Felony Assault Detective Vanvorhis #1679 at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 .