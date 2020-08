COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a shootout in west Columbus left two people dead and one injured.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, late Wednesday night, officers were called to the 1000 block of Timberwood Drive West on the report of multiple people shot.

Police say two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and another victim was taken to an area hospital after a shootout between two groups of people.

Police continue to investigate.