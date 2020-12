COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- Columbus-based defense attorney Mark Collins said he is representing Adam Coy, the former Columbus police officer who shot and killed Andre' Hill last week.

"I've spoken with him in-person several times, as well as on the phone several times," Collins said. "I'll continue to meet with him in-person over the next several weeks. Anytime there's a police shooting, as per the contract, they're mandated to meet with a psychologist. I believe that's occurred at least twice so far, so other than that, I don't want to comment, but that's the formal process. I'll continue to meet with him and help guide him through this investigatory process."