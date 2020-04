COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a report of a shooting in the 5000 block of Chatterton Rd.

At around 6:30 Friday evening, officers responded to reports of a shooting outside the Dollar General near Noe Bixby Rd. and Chatterton Rd. The number of victims are unknown at this time. Detectives are on scene and BCI has been called.