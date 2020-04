COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced local authorities in Ohio now have nearly $16 million in grant funding available. This funding was awarded to the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS) through the federal CARES Act. OCJS can accept grant applications from:

"With this federal funding, agencies will be able to take measures to prevent, prepare for and respond to the spread of COVID-19," DeWine said.