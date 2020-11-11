Shooting in south Columbus leaves man injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting in south Columbus that left one man injured.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 8:27 p.m., Tuesday, officers were called to the 700 block of Canoby Place on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police say the victim was on the porch with friends when an unknown suspect started firing gunshots towards a group of people. The victim ran into the building after being struck.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on this shooting to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.