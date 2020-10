COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Columbus and other partners announced a coalition of Learning Extension Centers around the community where students, in grades K-12, can receive academic assistance, meals, reliable internet, and wraparound services that would have been available to them in a traditional school setting.

“My nephew Christian has been virtually learning at my house. We’ve got the technology and even though I’m working from home, it is really hard. Every caregiver will tell you the same thing right now,” said City Council President Shannon Hardin. “Council is happy to invest almost $2 million in Learning Extension Centers to provide a tangible resource to working families and help our kids learn in a safe environment.”

Columbus accepted a CARES Act grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to enter into a contract with 'I Know I Can' to provide funding to organizations operating as Learning Extension Centers. 'I Know I Can' serves as the administrative agent.