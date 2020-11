One person taken to Mt Carmel East from a possible gunshot wound.

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has been taken to Mt Carmel East after a shooting in Pataskala, police there confirm.

The call for help came at 4:47 p.m. of a possible gunshot wound in the 600 block of Monticello Court, Pataskala, police dispatchers said.

Medics took one person to Mt Carmel East hospital, in Columbus, for care.