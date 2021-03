PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Pataskala are investigating a deadly shooting.

According to police, around 11:30 p.m., Wednesday, a shooting was reported on Coronado Drive, in Pataskala.

Police say one male victim was pronounced dead.

Another person was taken to an area hospital. The second victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

The Ohio BCI has been called to help with the investigation.