Shooting in Northeast Columbus leaves two injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating a shooting after two people were shot in northeast Columbus, Friday.

Columbus Police say they responded to a shooting where two people were shot near 2900 Westville Road at 5:11 p.m.

Police state Sakriya Mohamood, 25, was shot in the chest while Mohamed Yusuf, 17, was only grazed.

According to police reports Yusuf injuries were minor, but Mohamood was transported to a local hospital where he was stabilized. He also underwent surgery for his injuries.

No suspect(s) were mentioned at this time.

Police say this incident is still under investigation and ask anyone with information to call 614-645-0877.