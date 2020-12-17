Teen killed in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting in north Columbus that left a teenager dead and another person injured.

According to Columbus police, around 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, officers were called to the area of Deewood Loop and Deewood Drive on the report of shots fired.

While investigating the shooting, officers were called to St. Ann’s Hospital on two walk-in gunshot victims.

Police determined the victims were out of the Deewood Loop shooting.

One of the victims, a 17-year-old male, died from his injuries.

The second victim, an 18-year-old male, was taken to another area hospital. Police say he is expected to survive his injuries.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stopppers at 614-461-8477.