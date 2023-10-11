MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — Mansfield police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting Tuesday night.

Officers went at 8:20 p.m. to the 800 block of Brookfield Drive after getting calls that gunshots were fired, according to the Mansfield Police Department. When they arrived, they found two people who had been shot. Both were taken to a local hospital with one pronounced dead and another receiving treatment for their injuries.

Witness accounts said a group of people fled the scene after the shooting. Mansfield police clarified that they do not believe there is any danger to community members.

Investigators had not released any information on the deceased victim’s identity or any description of a possible suspect, as of Wednesday morning.