Police looking for suspect in Mansfield shooting

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man was shot on Helen Avenue in Mansfield on Friday evening, and detectives are looking for leads.

An unknown person shot the young man at about 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, according to a media release from the Mansfield Division of Police.

The victim is being treated at the hospital. His condition is unknown.

“Major Crimes Detectives are on scene and working to determine what led to the shooting,” an officer said in the release. “This is an active investigation and no additional details are available at this time.”

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call (419) 755-9724 and ask for Lt. Rob Skropits.