COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man in the Linden area.

Columbus police say officers found the victim in his car near a gas station along E. 23rd Avenue.

The window of the car had been shot out.

Detectives spent the morning searching the area for clue and hope that a nearby crime camera may have caught the shooting, or suspect, on video.

Police continue to investigate.