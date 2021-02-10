Shootings in east Columbus send two to the hospital

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating two shootings in east Columbus that sent two people to the hospital.  

At about 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, police were called to a location near the 1900 block of E. Livingston Avenue as well as the 1700 block of Lockbourne Road on the report of two people injured in separate shootings.  

Police say a person found at the E. Livingston Avenue location was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The person found at the Lockbourne Road location was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.  

Police continue to investigate, but no other details were available.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools