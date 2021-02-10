Shootings in east Columbus send two to the hospital

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating two shootings in east Columbus that sent two people to the hospital.

At about 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, police were called to a location near the 1900 block of E. Livingston Avenue as well as the 1700 block of Lockbourne Road on the report of two people injured in separate shootings.

Police say a person found at the E. Livingston Avenue location was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The person found at the Lockbourne Road location was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate, but no other details were available.