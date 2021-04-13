Shooting in east Columbus leaves one person dead

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in east Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 1:02 a.m., Tuesday, officers were called to the 3800 block of E. Livingston Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a vehicle crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of E. Livingston Avenue and Courtright Road.

Police say an unidentified male found inside the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

A 24-year-old woman was hospitalized for injuries she suffered in a separate crash when the vehicle she was traveling in was also shot in the area of E. Livingston Avenue and Beechwood Road.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. 614-645-4141.