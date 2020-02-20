One killed in officer-involved shooting at north Columbus hotel

Breaking News
by: NBC4 staff

Posted:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus say one person died Thursday evening after being shot while SWAT officers were trying to arrest a suspect.

It happened around 5 p.m. at the Magnuson Grand Columbus North Hotel at 888 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

Authorities say one person was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital with life-threatening injuries. That person was later pronounced dead.

Columbus police say the shooting happened as SWAT officers were trying to arrest a homicide suspect.

The identity of the shooting victim has not been released and all officers were unharmed.

