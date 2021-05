COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have closed down East Town Street at Ridge and 4th streets due to a shooting that left a woman in critical condition.

Police got the call around 5:30 a.m.

The woman was transported to Grant Hospital. She told police that her boyfriend shot her before he fled the scene on the 100 block of E. Town.

Police are looking for the suspect.

NBC4 will have more information on this incident as it becomes available.