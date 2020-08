COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person has died after being taken to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting in Columbus.

This is what appears to be a drive-by shooting in the 6000 block of Channingway Blvd, according to police.

That is near a shopping center with office space.

The call came into the dispatch center at 11:43 a.m. Columbus Division of Police are investigating.

A description of the suspect or suspects has not been released.

This is the 91st homicide in the city for 2020.