COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station in the Hilltop area.

According to police, just before 4:30 a.m., Wednesday, a shooting was reported in the 3400 block of Sullivant Avenue.

Officers arriving on scene found a man dead.

Witnesses told police the man and the suspect were a dispute when the shooting occurred.

The suspect then drove away from the scene.

Police continue to investigate.