COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed at an east Columbus McDonald’s.

According to Columbus police, a car was in the drive through of the McDonald’s at 2520 S. Hamilton Road just after 1am, Wednesday, when gunfire started.

The driver was shot outside the vehicle and later died at Mount Carmel East Hospital.

Three other people in the vehicle were not injured.

Police continue to investigate but say no one is in custody for the shooting at this time.