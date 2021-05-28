Shooting at east Columbus bar leaves two injured

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say two people were injured after a shootout at an east Columbus bar.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 1:18 a.m., Friday, officers were called to a bar in the 2600 block of Independence Village on the report of a double shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 27-year-old man lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to an area hospital.

Another victim, a 22-year-old man, suffering a minor graze to his lower arm. He was treated at the scene.

Witnesses told police there was a shootout in the parking lot of the bar between unknown people.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.