Shooting at Arena District bar sends one to the hospital

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was injured, and police are investigating after a shooting at a bar near the Arena District.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just after 2 a.m., Monday, officers were dispatched to a shots fired call at the Forum Bar, in the 100 block of N. Wall Street.

When police arrived on scene, they found multiple people running along E. Long Street and an empty bar.

Shortly after, officers were called to an area hospital on the report of a gunshot victim.

The 23-year-old male victim told police there was a fight inside the bar, and shots were fired.

He suffered a single gunshot wound to the right leg, and was driven to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on this shooting to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.