Shooting along I-71 near the fairgrounds sends one to the hospital

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a person was shot while driving along I-71 near the Ohio State Fairgrounds.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just before 2:30 a.m., Wednesday, officers were called to the area of I-71 northbound near E. 11th Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 24-year-old male suffering from a graze to his left forearm.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

I-71 was closed while police investigated the scene but has since reopened.