Shooting along E. Livingston Avenue leaves two teens injured

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two teens were injured in a shooting along E. Livingston Avenue, Thursday night.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:36 p.m., Thursday, officers were called to the area of E. Livingston Avenue and Alum Creek Drive on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two males, ages 17 and 15 suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the two teens were stopped at a traffic light when four males, inside a black four-door vehicle pulled up next to them, and began shooting at them.

The teens’ vehicle was struck more than 10 times, according to police, with the driver suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg, and the passenger sustaining two gunshot wounds to the leg and stomach.

The two victims were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.