Shooting, accident reported in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One man is hospitalized following a shooting and car accident on the city’s east side Sunday night.

According to Columbus Police, a man is in stable condition at Grant Medical Center following the incident.

Police said the same man was involved in both the shooting and the crash, which involved the vehicle hitting a building in the area of Kelton Avenue and East Fulton Street at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Columbus Police are investigating a number of shootings in the city Sunday night, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.