ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Three different companies are facing a lawsuit after the Ohio attorney general said they created a danger to students and staff at Zane State College.

Attorney General Dave Yost filed the suit in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court, targeting SHP Leading Design, Quandel Construction Group and Robertson Construction for their work on the college’s Advanced Science & Technology Center. The filed complaint blames “design errors” and “defective workmanship” for splitting and crumbling bricks and stones on the sides of the building. As debris has fallen off, it created a danger to students and staff to the point that the college had to close one of the building’s entrances, Yost said.

Bricks have shifted or fallen out of the Zane State College Advanced Science & Technology Center. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

The Advanced Science & Technology Center, built in 2013, is not made entirely of brick and stone. Instead, it has a veneer, or outer layer, of brick. Yost said his office tried to mediate with the three companies as Zane State’s building needed $1.6 million in repair work. However, they could not come to an agreement, leading to the lawsuit.

NBC4 has reached out to SHP, Quandel Construction Group and Robertson Construction for comment. Click here to read the lawsuit complaint document.

While the lawsuit runs its course through Muskingum County Common Pleas Court, Zane State College has set up tarps over the tech center’s cracks to prevent water damage, according to Yost. It also set up scaffolding around the entrances to protect students and staff from falling bricks and stone.