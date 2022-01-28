COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The stock market has been in flux the past week. That’s what the market does. Remember, when the country shut down during the beginning of the pandemic, the DOW Industrials dropped below 20,000. At the time of this writing, the DOW was hovering around 34,000.

“The key to buying is that diversity is key here,” said Wayne Brown with Dugin Brown Financial Services. “You reduce the risk by not being over-leveraged in any one area.”

What is important when considering the markets is to stay the course. What not to do is have a knee-jerk response. Wayne’s firm sees people lose money when they try to time the market in order to break even or make money.

The Federal Reserve said it is considering raising interest rates in order to combat the highest inflation rate in decades. The downside is that borrowing money costs more, from mortgages to car loans.

“If you were already going to do it, don’t procrastinate,” said Wayne. “In this case, sooner is really better than later.”

Ultimately, stay the course again. If you hadn’t planned on making a major purchase that needs a loan, doesn’t.

To learn about liquidity, watch the video in this article. Wayne discusses what to do with the money that you don’t have earmarked for certain things.