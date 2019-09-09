Sheriff’s office releases dashcam video of pursuit that ended in crash, hurting 9 kids

COLUMBUS — Ten young children, one as young as 4 years old, were all piled in a Honda Pilot when the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says driver Sadik Osman Hassan hit a suspect they were pursuing on an unrelated traffic violation.

Dashcam video from inside a deputy’s cruiser captured the chase Sunday and now the sheriff’s office is reviewing that video to ensure the deputy followed protocol.

Both drivers face charges and one was taken to jail.

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said that based on what he’s seen, it appears the deputy involved followed protocol when he was pursuing 39-year-old Troy Minturn on a traffic violation.

The entire chase lasted two and a half minutes and, for the most part, Minturn was far ahead and out of view.

It all ended as the deputy pulls up on the scene of the two-car crash.

Investigators said Hassan T-boned Minturn and when Minturn’s vehicle came to a stop, he jumped out and took off.

Minturn was captured and now faces 12 counts including fleeing an officer, driving under suspension, operating a motor vehicle without a license, speeding and failure to control among

others.

Baldwin said 10 children were packed into the Honda and it’s clear from the video that the deputy pursuing Minturn did not cause the crash.

“So this suspect obviously fled on foot and was actually fleeing on foot as the cruiser was pulling up to the intersection and nowhere on the cruiser video can you see the actual accident. That’s how far ahead he was,” said Baldwin.

Baldwin said Hassan now faces nine citations, one for each of the children he said weren’t buckled in or in car seats.