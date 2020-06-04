Sheriff’s Office investigating after Dublin YouTubers give up adopted son

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says it started an investigation after receiving several tips about the well-being of a five-year-old child who was recently put up for adoption.

The sheriff’s office says it received several inquiries about the well-being of the child. The child is not missing, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has received several inquiries regarding the welfare of a local 5-year-old child, who was recently given up for adoption. This child is not missing. Our primary concern is for the well-being of this child, as well as the other children in the household. Our investigation is ongoing, and will include contact with all children to ensure their safety. All adoption cases are confidential, and must go through a thorough process, with specific requirements and safeguards. In private adoptions there are the same legal requirements that must be adhered to. These include home studies as well as background checks on the adopting parent(s). In this case we are confident that the appropriate process is occurring. In addition, both parties are being represented by attorneys to ensure full compliance with the court process. Due to the confidential nature of this case, we will not be releasing any specific information or further comment. Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

That release comes a week after a Dublin area YouTuber announced her family has permanently placed their adopted son in a new “forever home.”

Myka Stauffer and her husband, James, adopted Huxley, who has autism, from China in 2017, according to PEOPLE. They shared his story with her hundreds of thousands of followers recently.

Stauffer shared videos of the adoption process and posted several videos of Huxley when he was first brought into the family. According to BuzzFeed, Myka produced 27 videos about the family’s “adoption journey.”

In a video posted on last week titled “an update on our family,” the couple said Huxley had “more special needs that we weren’t aware of and that we were not told.”

“There’s not an ounce of our body that doesn’t love Huxley with all of our being,” Myka said in the video. “There wasn’t a minute that I didn’t try our hardest … after multiple assessments, after multiple evaluations, numerous medical professionals have felt that he needed a different fit and that his medical needs, he needed more.”

It took nearly a year for the family to adopt Huxley, according to Yahoo Lifestyle. Myka said Huxley is living with a “new mommy” in a “forever home.”

“Do I feel like a failure as a mom? Like, 500 percent,” Myka said. “The last couple months have been like the hardest thing I could have ever imagined to going to choosing to do because ultimately, after pouring our guts and our heart into this little boy.”

Myka and her husband have four other children.

“He is thriving, he is happy, he is doing really well, and his new mommy has medical professional training, and it is a very good fit,” Myka said.

In the video caption, Myka wrote: “Thank you for all of your love, prayers and support…. We love Huxley with all of our heart and always will.”

NBC4 reached out to Myka Stauffer for an interview. Her manager would not confirm the investigation is connected and said they are not speaking with the press at this time.