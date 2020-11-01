Sheriff’s Office: Illinois murder suspect loose in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an Illinois murder suspect they said is on the loose in the county.

Juan Torkelson

According to the sheriff’s office, Juan Torkelson was stopped by deputies Wednesday in Madison County, but fled the scene in an SUV. Torkelson then crashed the car, taking off on foot into a field.

Authorities said they have recovered the SUV.

Torkelson has been charged with murder in Cook County, Illinois, the sheriff’s office confirmed, and was free on bond.

Torkelson should be considered armed and dangerous.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who has seen Torkelson both before and after Oct. 28 to contact the office at 740-852-1212.