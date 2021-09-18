Sheriff’s Office: Coshocton bank robbery suspect flees scene on bike

Suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery of a Chase Bank in Coshocton County Saturday, Sept. 18.

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect it said robbed a bank Saturday morning before fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said it received a hold-up alarm from Chase Bank at approximately 9:20 a.m.

Deputies at this scene were told the man threatened an employee with a firearm before leaving the scene with an undetermined amount of money.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 740-622-2411 ext. 2.