Sheriff’s office: case closed with no charges after Dublin YouTubers give up adopted son

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH/WJW)– The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says they have concluded their investigation into a family with no charges filed, after receiving several tips about the well-being of a five-year-old child who was recently put up for adoption.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has completed its investigation related to the local adoption process, which has been highly publicized in the news and social media by other interested parties. The case is closed without any charges. Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

Due to numerous inquiries … pic.twitter.com/uoXsEDtkg9 — Delaware County SO (@DelCoSheriff) June 29, 2020

The announcement of the investigation on June 3 came a week after a Dublin area YouTuber announced her family has permanently placed their adopted son in a new “forever home.”

Myka Stauffer and her husband, James, adopted Huxley, who has autism, from China in 2017, according to PEOPLE. They shared his story with her hundreds of thousands of followers recently.

Stauffer shared videos of the adoption process and posted several videos of Huxley when he was first brought into the family. According to BuzzFeed, Myka produced 27 videos about the family’s “adoption journey.”

In a now deleted YouTube video posted in late May titled “an update on our family,” the couple said Huxley had “more special needs that we weren’t aware of and that we were not told.”

“There’s not an ounce of our body that doesn’t love Huxley with all of our being,” Myka said in the video. “There wasn’t a minute that I didn’t try our hardest … after multiple assessments, after multiple evaluations, numerous medical professionals have felt that he needed a different fit and that his medical needs, he needed more.”

Since deleting that video, Myka posted on her Instagram for the first time in a month apologizing “for the uproar,” saying she was not “fully equipped” or “prepared” for adoption.

“This decision has caused so many people heart break and I’m sorry for letting down so many women that looked up to me as a mother,” she said reaffirming the re-homing of Huxley “was the right decision for him and his future.”

It took nearly a year for the family to adopt Huxley, according to Yahoo Lifestyle. Myka said Huxley is living with a “new mommy” in a “forever home.”

“Do I feel like a failure as a mom? Like, 500 percent,” Myka said. “The last couple months have been like the hardest thing I could have ever imagined to going to choosing to do because ultimately, after pouring our guts and our heart into this little boy.”

Myka and her husband have four other children.

“He is thriving, he is happy, he is doing really well, and his new mommy has medical professional training, and it is a very good fit,” Myka said.

In the video caption, Myka wrote: “Thank you for all of your love, prayers and support…. We love Huxley with all of our heart and always will.”

NBC4 has reached out to Myka Stauffer for an interview multiple times. Her manager would not confirm the sheriff’s investigation was connected to their family and said they are not speaking with the press at this time.