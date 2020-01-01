Sheriff’s office asking for help with fatal New Year’s Day hit skip cold case

MIFFLIN TWP., OH (WCMH)– The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help solve a fatal hit and run traffic crash that happened on New Year’s morning seven years ago.
The sheriff’s office says Jacob Zang of Pickerington was hit and killed by an unknown vehicle on North Cassidy Avenue at Drake Avenue around 4:45 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2013.
Because there is very little evidence regarding this incident, we are seeking the public’s assistance on the anniversary of Mr. Zang’s death. If anyone has heard or knows something and would be willing to come forward with any information regarding this incident, please contact Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at [614] 525-3333.Sheriff Dallas Baldwin