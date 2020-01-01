Sheriff’s office asking for help with fatal New Year’s Day hit skip cold case

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MIFFLIN TWP., OH (WCMH)– The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help solve a fatal hit and run traffic crash that happened on New Year’s morning seven years ago.

The sheriff’s office says Jacob Zang of Pickerington was hit and killed by an unknown vehicle on North Cassidy Avenue at Drake Avenue around 4:45 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2013.

Because there is very little evidence regarding this incident, we are seeking the public’s assistance on the anniversary of Mr. Zang’s death. If anyone has heard or knows something and would be willing to come forward with any information regarding this incident, please contact Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at [614] 525-3333.

Sheriff Dallas Baldwin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools