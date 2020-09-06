Sheriff: Woman rams deputy’s cruiser during Delaware County pursuit

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is still on the run after a pursuit.

It started with a traffic stop along U.S. 23 in Delaware County. A sheriff’s office spokesperson says when the deputy ran the woman’s license, she took off.

Speeds during the pursuit reached up to 120 miles per hour.

While doing a U-turn on U.S. 23, the sheriff’s office says the suspect rammed a deputy’s cruiser at low speed. That deputy was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released.

The sheriff’s office says the woman was driving a stolen 2016 Black Honda Civic (4-door); OHIO License Plate # HWT3769; with heavy driver’s side damage.

The suspect remains at large.

Contact the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office with any pertinent information: 740-833-2800