Sheriff: Circleville woman killed in crash after fleeing from police

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was killed in a crash that happened after a driver tried to flee from police.

It started around 12:07 p.m. Wednesday in Circleville. The sheriff’s office said a Circleville Police officer was pursuing a gray Buick. The officer believed one of the occupants had a warrant.

The pursuit went south on Court Street near McDonald’s, then north on U.S. 23, then west on U.S. 22. At 12:09 p.m. the sheriff’s office said Circleville Police called off the pursuit due to speed. The car was last seen at U.S. 22 and State Route 104.

At 12:14 p.m., a deputy found the vehicle crashed along Sisk Road south of State Route 138. A witness said a male had fled from the scene.

Tayler R. Fowler, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 22-year-old man was located in a nearby field. He was taken to Berger Hospital then transferred to Grant Medical Center. A 22-year-old woman was treated and released at the scene.

The sheriff’s office did not specify who was driving.

According to court records, Fowler was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle.