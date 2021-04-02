Sheriff: Ross County inmate walked away from work detail in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate that walked away from a work detail in Chillicothe.

According to court records, James E. Umphries II is serving a six month sentence for misdemeanor theft.

Umphries was last seen wearing blue denim pants, blue jacket and brown boots. He is described as a white male with brown hair standing 5’6″ and weighing around 160 pounds.

Anyone with any information, is asked to call the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at 740-773-1185.