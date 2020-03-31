Sheriff: Retired Licking County deputy died from COVID-19 coronavirus

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A retired Licking County Sheriff’s Office deputy died as a result of contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp announced the death of retired Sgt. George Croom in a Facebook post Sunday.

“One of the best hearted and best men that you could hope to know,” Thorp wrote. “Your kind ways and smile shall not be forgotten.”

Croom served in the Navy during the Vietnam war before joining the sheriff’s office in November 1973, serving until September 1989, according to Thorp.

The family confirmed Croom’s death was due to contracting the COVID-19 virus.

A law enforcement motorcycle unit escorted Croom from Riverside Hospital back to Licking County Tuesday.