Sheriff: Portsmouth man arrested with drugs, guns, and cash

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH)– The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a Portsmouth man with drugs, guns, and cash on Monday.

The Southern Ohio Drug Taskforce was assisted by Portsmouth P.D and the Chillicothe P.D SWAT teams in the 600 block on 3rd street.

According to Sheriff Marty Donini, investigators obtained almost 343 grams of suspected crystal meth, 10 grams of suspected cocaine, nine firearms, and over 15,000 dollars. The suspected drugs had an estimated street value of $7,800 in street value.

Samuel D. Holmes, 41, was arrested on an indictment warrant that had been issued by the Scioto Co. Commons pleas court and was placed in jail without bond and is waiting to be arraigned.

The case is still being investigated by law enforcement and more arrest are expected to be made, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff Donini and Chief Brewer ask that anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, should phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com.  All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.

