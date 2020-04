COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl last seen Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rachel Maxwell was reported missing on March 21, but was last seen in the Linden area on Monday.

Rachel is 16 years old, stands 5’8″ and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 614-525-3333.