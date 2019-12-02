Sheriff: Logan woman, estranged husband dead in apparent murder-suicide

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was abducted, shot and killed by her estranged husband, who then killed himself.

It happened early Monday morning at a home on Nutter-Boring Road in Logan. The sheriff’s office received a 911 call reporting that Natalie Nutter, 34, had been abducted by her estranged husband, Kevin Nutter, 34.

Deputies located Kevin Nutter on Maysville-Williams Road in a vehicle with Natalie inside. The sheriff’s office said there was a short pursuit that ended with Kevin Nutter pulling over in a driveway.

Investigators said Kevin Nutter immediately shot and killed Natalie Nutter before deputies could intervene. He then turned the gun on himself.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the couple has a young child who was unharmed and is currently residing with family members.

