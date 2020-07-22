Sheriff: Linden standoff tied to mental health check warrant

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A barricade situation that started early Tuesday morning ended after nearly seven hours of negotiations. The woman involved reportedly shot two deputies, both of whom expected to recover.

The woman, whose name police have not released, was taken into custody without further incident.

Officers will remain at the scene on Beulah Road in North Linden overnight.

This isn’t the first time police have been to the home in 2020. Columbus Police have responded to calls at the home in April and June.

Tuesday’s incident resulted in a barricade situation and two Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies being shot while trying to serve a warrant and detain a woman who live in the home.

“(It was a) very hectic, very dangerous situation, tried negotiating all day,” said Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin.

For nearly seven hours, two women were barricaded inside the North Linden home.

After hours of negotiation, one woman surrenders on her own while the other was captured on the roof.

Franklin County deputies were at the scene to serve a warrant under a civil commitment statute in the Ohio Revised Code.

“This required a higher level of response, so our SWAT team members were actually executing that, and that’s a standard duty for them,” Baldwin said.

The civil commitment statute allows the state to hospitalize individuals who may have possible mental illness against their will provided certain criteria are met, such as a risk of harm to themselves or others.

Franklin County Probate Judge Robert Montgomery says in 2010, the county had 681 of these civil commitment cases. In 2019, the county had 2,027.

“People need to help sooner rather than later,” Montgomery said.

He’s been a probate judge since 2011 and said these warrants are based on the facts in an affidavit.

The purpose of these warrant is to further evaluate the mental health of a person to see if they need additional resources and help.

“These are patients,” Montgomery said. “We view it the same way you would any other illness and we try to do things to avoid the stigma that is associated with mental illness.”

Baldwin said patience helped to end this barricade situation without incident to the suspect and is thankful that it ended the way it did.

The two deputies were shot in the legs. One deputy required surgery while the other didn’t, but remained in the hospital for treatment.