Sheriff identifies man killed outside Westland Mall

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed outside Westland Mall Sunday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sage Martin, 21, was found on the sidewalk in front of the building with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced him dead at the sacene.

According to investigators, at least two suspects are believed to be involved, but they don’t know who the suspects are. They say the crime does not appear to be random.

The Westland Mall has been vacant for years, but still hosts events periodically. The Sunday shooting happened as a gun show was winding down inside.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 614-525-3351.